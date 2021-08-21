Tennis coaching camp for wheelchair, special athletes from today

KARACHI: The Saturday Welfare Group’s tennis coaching camp for wheelchair and special athletes will resum from Saturday (today) at Union Club here.

As many as 14 wheelchair tennis players and 12 special athletes are taking part in this camp.

The wheelchair tennis players will also participate in the 3rd Azadi Afeef Trophy Ranking Tennis Championships.

“Around 10 exclusive two-hour sessions were held in the first phase and they also took part in the 1st Gatorade Trophy Ranking Tennis Championships last month,” said President Karachi Tennis Association Khalid Rehmani.