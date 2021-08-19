Implementation of Right to Information Act demanded

ABBOTTABAD: Speakers at a seminar here on Tuesday asked the government to implement the Right to Information Act and the Right to Public Service Act in letter and spirit to ensure access to information and services.

They said the two laws were passed with the aim to provide information and services to members of the community in an effective and transparent way to ensure transparency and accountability. They were speaking at the one-day awareness and advocacy seminar held at the COMSATS University, Abbottabad Campus.

The Department of Development Studies had organised the seminar in collaboration with the Institute of Management Sciences, Peshawar and the German development agency GIZ. The students of Development Studies Department as well as faculty and staff from different departments at COMSATS Abbottabad attended the seminar.

A group of students and teachers from Beacon House School System Abbottabad also attended it. They said the RTI Act enabled the citizens to access information held by public bodies to ensure transparency and accountability.

The speakers said the Right to Services Act was aimed at ensuring delivery of public services to the people within the stipulated time limit. Dr Arif Alam, Head of Department of Development Studies, welcomed the guests and the participants of the seminar.

The seminar included several sessions by IMSciences staff Prof Dr Usman Ghani (Joint Director), Dr Nauman, and Shumaila Tabassum well as representatives from GIZ. The sessions included an open discussion forum on the Right to Information and Right to Services

Sajid Khan Jadoon, Chief Commissioner to KP RTI Commission, attended the event as the guest of honour. The session was concluded by vote of thanks by the Director COMSATS Abbottabad, Prof Dr Imtiaz Ali Khan, who also highlighted the importance of the right to information and services especially for women in our society. Gifts and souvenirs were distributed among the organisers and the participants of the seminar.