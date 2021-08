KARACHI: The Indus Pharma National Seniors & Juniors Tennis Championships will be held at Karachi Club from August 28 to September 3.

The events to be played are Juniors 18 Singles & Doubles, Boys 16 Singles & Doubles, Boys 14 Singles & Doubles, Boys & girls 12 Singles & Doubles, Boys & Girls 10 Singles & Doubles, Seniors 45 Doubles, Seniors 55 Doubles, Men’s Singles & Doubles, 35 Men's Doubles, Soft Men's Singles, and Wheelchair Men's Singles.