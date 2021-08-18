Multan: Tree plantation drive inaugurated

MULTAN: Scores of children visited Multan Company Bagh when Commissioner Javed Akhtar Mehmood inaugurated tree plantation drive there on Tuesday. The tree plantation drive was launched in connection with Prime Ministers' tree plantation drive vision. The children joined the plantation drive. On the occasion, the commissioner said two hundred mature trees had been planted in the Company Bagh. He said children are our future and they were an important part of the success of the tree planting campaign.