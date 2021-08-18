PHC asks traders to continue business at trade centre

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has asked traders of the Deans Trade Centre to continue business activities.

The two-member PHC bench comprising Justice Roohul Amin and Justice Waqar Ahmad was hearing a writ petition filed by one Shakirullah along with others seeking reopening of the Deans Trade Centre. The trade centre was closed after the killing of two men identified as Inayatullah and Khairullah on 31 July over a row over the payment of electricity bills.

Yasir Khattak appearing for the petitioners informed the PHC that the civil administration had sealed the trade centre to bring the situation under control.

The lawyer told the court that according to the constitution no one can be stopped from doing business. He said the traders had no other source of income. The counsel said the police had already arrested the culprits and the ones who were on the run had also surrendered to the police so there was no justification for the closure of the trader centre.

Assistant Commissioner Ihtesham and Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Shahab appeared before the court and said neither the administration nor the police had shut the Deans Trade Centre.

The officials said it was closed by the trade union due to the threat of a clash between the rival groups.