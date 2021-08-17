Sindh education minister opposes Single National Curriculum

KARACHI: Provincial Education Minister Sardar Shah has said that the Sindh government won’t adopt the Single National Curriculum launched by the federal government.

“We have already expressed our reservations on the SNC. After the 18th Amendment, education is a provincial subject. Therefore, provinces have the right to develop their own curriculum.”

Shah said that the implementation of the SNC was not mandatory for every province. It’s up to the provinces to accept the same curriculum or not. In the light of the 18th Amendment, we have the power to make our own decision. Also, the federal government cannot impose its unconstitutional decisions on every province.

He pointed out that Federal Minister Shafqat Mehmood had said that SNC was a part of PTI's manifesto. Therefore, it is not obligatory for the Sindh government to fulfill the election manifesto of PTI. The SNC cannot be a national and uniform curriculum without the participation of Sindh. “We stand by on our principled position."

The minister said Sindh will accept only good changes in science subjects. But in social studies, each province has its own history, culture, and heroes. We have included lessons on national heroes in our curriculum. If we want to teach Sindhi with Urdu and English, it is our constitutional and historical right and we won’t give it up.