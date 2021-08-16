Rain spell to continue

LAHORE : Scattered rain with hot and humid weather was recorded in the City here on Sunday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

Scattered rain was recorded in various localities, including Journalist Colony, Pakistan Mint, Wagah Border, Tajpura, Mughalpura, Upper Mall, Airport, City, Lahore Fort, Jail Road, Gulberg and Lakshmi Chowk.

Met officials said that monsoon currents were penetrating upper and central areas while a westerly wave was also present over upper parts of the country.

They predicted that partly cloudy weather was expected in most upper parts of the country. However, thundershower was expected in Kashmir, upper/central Punjab, northeast Balochistan, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Rainfall was recorded in several cities, including Bannu, Risalpur, Kakul, Peshawar, Takht Bai, Saidu Sharif, Upper Dir, Balakot, Kohat, DI Khan, Chakwal, Sialkot, Mangla, Islamabad, Attock, Rawalpindi, Murree, Jhelum, Joharabad, Gujrat, Mandi Bahauddin, Toba Tek Singh, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Kotli 15, Rawalakot, Garhi Dupatta, Muzaffarabad, Astore, Gilgit, Bagrote, Babusar, Skardu and Bunji.

Sunday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Dadu and Shaheed Benazirabad where mercury reached 41°C while in Lahore, it was 34°C and minimum was 27.4°C.