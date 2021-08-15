Covid-19 claims 29 more lives in Sindh as detection rate drops to 7.8pc

The novel coronavirus claimed 29 more lives in Sindh during the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 6,413 in the province with a fatality rate of 1.6 per cent.

As many as 15,288 tests were conducted and 1,188 people tested positive, with the detection rate standing at 7.8 per cent, Sindh

Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah said in his daily Covid-19 situation report on Saturday.

So far 5,265,730 tests had been conducted in Sindh against which 410,749 cases were deducted. Of them 87 per cent or 357,635 patients had recovered, including 1,107 overnight. The chief minister said currently 46,701 patients were under treatment -- 45,202 in home isolation, 37 at isolation

centres, 1,410 at different hospitals and 101 shifted on ventilators.

Out of 1,188 new cases, 632 were from Karachi: 203 from District East, 115 from District South, 103 from District Central, 98 from District Malir, 85 from District Korangi and 28 from District West. Hyderabad reported 122 cases, NausheroFeroze 50, Thatta 42, Badin 40, Jamshoro 34, Tharparkar 31, Sujawal 29, Mirpurkhas 28, Sanghar 27, Umarkot 22, Shaheed Benazirabad 21, Tando Allahyar 16, Dadu 14, Tando Muhammad Khan 12, Ghotki nine, Matiari eight, Sukkur six, Kashmore five, Jacobabad, Khairpur and Shikarpur one each.

While sharing the vaccine roll-out data, the CM said 166,957 doses were administered in the past

24 hours, taking the total count to 9,127,506 doses which constituted 26.81 per cent of the vaccine-eligible population.

A few days ago, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Pechuho made this disclosure that more than 90 per cent of people getting hospitalised with Covid-19 in Karachi had been found unvaccinated.

She said people who were not getting vaccinated were irresponsibly putting their own and others’ lives at risk.

She maintained that until 80 per cent of the population was vaccinated, nobody could hope for normalcy. She added that reports of the unavailability of beds for the treatment of Covid-19 patients were false.