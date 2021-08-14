Hurdles being created in Azadari: SUC

LAHORE: Shia Ulema Council (SUC) Punjab Vice President Allama Syed Sibtain Haider Sabzwari has alleged that police and the administration were creating hurdles in mourning activities (Azadari).

Mourning activities had been made difficult during the past four years, he said while addressing a meeting on Friday. He said police and district administrations were playing into the hands of foreign elements. The patience of the Shia community was being tested as licensed processions and majalis were also being stopped.

He said district Jhang administration stopped holding majalis and displaying Alm. The DPO in Dera Ghazi Khan arrested the head of majlis, while a mourning procession in Nankana Sahib was allowed for only seven minutes. Sabzwari alleged that the special branch of the police was paving the way for unrest in Punjab.