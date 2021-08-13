Stolen taxicab seized in Malakand

BATKHELA: Deputy Commissioner Malakand Altaf Ahmed Sheikh said on Thursday that a taxicab lifted from Rawalpindi had been recovered and two lifters arrested.

Speaking at a press conference, the official said that Malakand Levies seized the stolen car. On the occasion, two alleged lifters of the car were also presented before the media.

Discussing the performance of Malakand administration during the last one week, the official said that they had arrested seven proclaimed offenders, 25kg charas, 260 grams heroin, 151 grams ice, 11 litres wine, 11 pistols, three Kalashnikovs, and registered cases against the accused.