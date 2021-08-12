NAB Sukkur proposes putting names of ex-DC in ECL

SUKKUR: The NAB Sukkur has proposed to put the names of former Deputy Commissioner Sukkur and Shikarpur Rahim Bakhash Maitlo and section officer Riaz Maitlo in the Exit Control List.

The NAB Sukkur has written to the relevant ministries to put the names of former deputy commissioner Sukkur and Shikarpur, Rahim Bakhash Maitlo, and his brother Section Officer Riaz Ahmed Maitlo in the Exit Control List. The NAB has stated that both the brothers are subject of investigations in a case of assets beyond means.