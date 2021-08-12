All stakeholders have to play part for Afghan peace: Gen Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, during a Corps Commanders Conference on Wednesday, said all stakeholders have to play their part positively for enduring peace in Afghanistan which is pivotal for stability in the region.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the Corps Commanders Conference was chaired by Gen Bajwa at the General Headquarters. The participants took comprehensive review of global, regional and domestic security environment.

The forum was given a detailed briefing on the evolving situation along Pak-Afghan international border, its implications on Pakistan’s internal security, particularly in the western zone, and measures being taken to tackle emerging challenges. The Army chief expressed satisfaction over stringent measures being taken for ensuring effective border control as part of the comprehensive border management regime and asked for a high level of vigil along the western border.

Reinforcing Pakistan’s vision for peace, connectivity and shared prosperity, Gen Bajwa said: “We have made every possible effort to facilitate Afghan peace process leading towards a negotiated settlement with utmost sincerity and will continue to do so.”

“Being a collective responsibility, all stakeholders have to play their part positively for enduring peace in Afghanistan which is pivotal for stability in the region,” he added. “Misperceptions and scapegoating must be avoided to counter designs of spoilers, the Army chief emphasised.

Taking a holistic view of the multifarious security challenges faced by Pakistan in various domains in the evolving milieu, the forum underscored the need for adopting “whole of nation approach”.

Gen Bajwa commended the formations for maintaining high standards of operational readiness and providing sustained support to the civil administration during ongoing national efforts against Covid-19, monsoons and the national polio drive.