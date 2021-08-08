Govt urged to re-transfer DC back to Malakand

BATKHELA: Elders of Aladhand Dheri have demanded the chief minister and chief justice Peshawar High Court to restore DC Malakand Sohail Khalid, who was transferred recently.

Addressing a press conference, Col (r) Abdul Jamil Khan, Rasheed Khan advocate, Fazal Qadir, Mujeeb Khan and others said that Sohail Khalid had started a campaign against drug dealers and land mafia in Malakand district. They said the official was transferred because of pressure from the drug mafia in the area.

“A drama was staged in the shape of looting of a vehicle of tourists and on the pretext of this incident, DC was transferred from the area. Even if the looting of tourists is a true incident, the DC should have been given time for investigations,” said one of the speakers.