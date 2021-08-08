CM lauds WB’s support for development of KP

PESHAWAR: Appreciating the support and cooperation of the World Bank for the socio-economic development of the province, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Saturday said the World Bank was a reliable partner in the execution of its high-valued development projects.

He was speaking at a virtual meeting with the team of World Bank headed by its Vice-President for South Asia, Hartwig Schafer, said a handout.

Various matters related to development projects being carried out in the province with the financial assistance of the World Bank came under discussion.

The chief minister stated that the provincial government was in the advanced stage of planning for road projects and rural development.

“The provincial government is looking forward to facilitation from the World Bank in the upcoming Country Partnership Framework 2022-26,” he said.

He termed the proposed Chashma Right Bank Canal project as of vital importance to ensure food security of the province and said that the government was committed to executing the project at any cost.

He said that the provincial government was considering all the available options including assistance from internal donors for the execution of the CRBC project.

Talking on this occasion, Hartwig Schafer assured full cooperation and support to the provincial government for continued and strong partnership in road infrastructure, rural development, hydropower, agriculture and other

sectors.

He appreciated the chief minister and his team for the reforms introduced in various sectors of the province.