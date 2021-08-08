Jubilant youth eager to decorate vehicles ahead of Independence Day

Islamabad: Preparations for the Independence Day are gaining momentum in the city as a great rush of people has been seen to purchase national flags, buntings and other paraphernalia for celebrations on August 14, 2021.

While national songs kept playing in moving vehicles that are becoming the main attraction for main roads of the city.

Many vehicles including, cars, cabs, bicycles, motorbikes, buses and trucks on all roads of cities could be seen decorated with green and white colour where several families have covered rooftops of their cars and hind screens with the national flags.

According to vehicle decorating shops, as patriotism naturally runs in the blood of every Pakistani, many citizens are keenly busy in decorating their favourite rides with Green & white colour and running it on roads ahead of Independence day to attract people.

A youngster while talking to media said that he is interested in painting his car with national flag and enjoy it with his friends on 14th August.

A cab owner also said he had already hoisted national flag on his taxi car to show his deep love for the country.

Similarly a Female driver said that she painted her car with green and white flag ahead of special day to attract my fellow colleagues and other citizens.

A shopkeeper said that people, especially youth, are very enthusiastic and passionate about purchasing celebratory items to mark Independence Day and decorate their vehicles, adding, sale of decorating items is booming.

“We both friends have decorated our cars with green and white colour being symbol of our national flag to celebrate Independence Day with national enthusiasm,” said an enthusiastic youngster. There are various standard sizes of the national flag and citizens must choose an appropriate size for display in their vehicles, said a shopkeeper.

A traffic warden said a rush of youngsters could be observed in the evening, who had decorated their vehicles which reflect their patriotic spirit and enthusiasm for their country.