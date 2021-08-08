Unicef observing August as awareness month for lactating mothers: official

MANSEHRA: Unicef is observing August as the month of awareness for lactating mothers to convince them breastfeed their newborns and infants up to the age of two years to avoid breast cancer and other diseases.

“The mothers’ milk for a newborn is the first ever vaccine administered to him/her by nature and it keeps him/her away from diarrhoea and respiratory tract infections,” stated Sohail Ahmad, a nutritionist from provincial health department, while speaking at a session here on Saturday.

Lady health workers and lady health supervisors attended the session.

Ahmad said the World Health Organization observed the month of August as the month of raising awareness regarding the importance of breastfeeding for newborns and the provincial government was following suit.

“The women who breastfeed their children develop the immunity in their body against the heart diseases, diabetes and breast cancer,” he said.

The nutritionist asked lady health workers and lady health supervisors to approach each and every woman and sensitise them to breastfeed their children for the sake their own as well as their children’s health,” said Ahmad.

DHO Dr Mushtaq and lady health workers’ programme head Dr Nasir also addressed the session.