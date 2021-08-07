‘Misuse’ of power by VC Malakand varsity Inquiry committee yet to submit report

PESHAWAR: The inquiry committee has yet to furnish its report into the alleged irregularities and misuse of power by the vice-chancellor of the University of Malakand. The vice-chancellor has allegedly sped up his anti-teachers activities by using his office for personal gains.

In view of the increasing allegations against Vice-Chancellor Dr Gul Zaman, Governor Shah Farman, who is chancellor of public sector universities by virtue of his office, had constituted an inquiry committee under Special Secretary Higher Education Department Ali Qadir Safi.

The committee, according to sources, has completed its investigations, but has not submitted its report. After the formation of the inquiry, the vice-chancellor allegedly expedited targeting the teachers who had launched protest campaign against the alleged malpractices in the university.

For the purpose, the forum of syndicate was misused, the sources said. During the three months after the inquiry committee’s formation, eight meetings of the syndicate were convened, which included three emergency meetings. Most of the points discussed during the meetings were based on table agenda, the sources said.

All the table agenda points – 25 in number – pertained to personal gains and getting favours for blood relatives, the source said. Meanwhile, the Federation of All Pakistan Academic Staff Association expressed concern over the alleged victimization of the teaching fraternity in the Malakand University. The federation’s provincial President Dr Shah Alam and General Secretary Dr Sadiq Ali asked the governor and other high-ups to stop the vice-chancellor from discharging his duties till the completion of the inquiry.

The association accused the vice-chancellor of indulging in anti-teachers activities and threatening the protesting teachers. It urged the provincial government to provide protection to the teachers. The office-bearers said the association would give a call for a strike in universities in the province if the provincial government failed to take timely action.