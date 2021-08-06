MoU signed on academic research

LAHORE:Virtual University of Pakistan (VU) and Lahore College for Women University (LCWU) here on Thursday signed an MoU for research, development, innovation developing joint academic programmes and Blended Learning model. Rector VU Prof Dr Arshad Saleem Bhatti and LCWU Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Bushra Mirza signed the MoU which envisages collaboration between the two institutions in academic, research and infrastructural resources.

Such courses could be taught with blended learning so that the teaching of classes, multimedia recordings, tutorials and attention through e-Learning platforms and personnel would be shared by both universities. Both institutions agreed on faculty exchange between VU and LCWU to give experience of both methodologies.

Dr Arshad Saleem Bhatti highlighted that Virtual University had always been working on judicious and economic use of resources in the greater national interest of the country through innovative use of technology. He said the Learning Management System (LMS) and open courseware of Virtual University would be installed in LCWU for the provision of VU’s educational content. He said Virtual University was always ready to help and develop an online learning system for any University of Pakistan.

Prof Dr Bushra Mirza admired that Virtual University being leaders in disseminating education through information and communication technology and would be mutually beneficial in promoting higher education in the country.