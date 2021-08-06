Man arrested for displaying weapons

LAHORE:Ghaziabad police arrested a man for displaying weapons on social media and registered a case. According to the details, Ghaziabad police arrested the accused Abdul Wadud for displaying weapons on social media and recovered weapons. According to the police, the accused danced and uploaded a video on social media displaying illegal weapons despite the ban.

suspects: Samanabad police arrested four absconders in different operations. According to details, Samanabad police arrested wanted accused Ali Raza, Shaukat, Amanat and Adnan and handed them over to the police. Shaukat and Amanat were wanted by Bahawalnagar police in fraud cases while absconder Adnan was wanted by Samanabad police in bogus cheque case.

busted: Ravi Road police arrested the ringleader of dacoit gang along with his accomplices. Police arrested three-member gang ringleader Imran alias Meena and his accomplices, identified as Shehryar alias Sherry and Shabbir alias Honey. Three motorcycles, cash, illegal pistols and bullets were seized from them. Cases were registered against them.

Imposter: Tibbi City police arrested a fake police man during snap checking. The accused, identified as Shahrooz, who was wearing an Elite Force shirt revealed during interrogation that he used to harass citizens while wearing uniform. Police registered a case against the accused and handed him over to the police investigation wing.