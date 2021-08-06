Efforts on to make Pakistan hepatitis-free, says Yasmin Rashid

LAHORE:Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said here on Thursday that frequent use of injection during routine treatment of patients must be discouraged. Speaking as chief guest at a ceremony to mark the World Hepatitis Day at Governor’s House, the Health Minister said that awareness on modes of transmission of hepatitis is the need of the hour and Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme must be appreciated for arranging these initiatives.

Present on the occasion were wife of Governor Punjab, World Representative WHO Dr Palitha Mahipala, WHO Head of office Punjab Dr Jamshed, Project Director Punjab Hepatitis Control Programme Dr Khalid, Dr Zahid Pervaiz, Unicef representatives and a large number of people. Punjab Health Minister said the registered patients are being provided free of cost treatment and diagnosis facilities in Punjab.

The purpose for commemorating this day is to create awareness among people and renew pledge to provide quality treatment. Screening facilities are being scaled up in Punjab. Hepatitis is mostly transmitted through blood and use of disposable syringes is being ensured. A number of steps have recently been taken to ensure safe blood transfusion. Wife of Governor Punjab is rendering great services towards control of hepatitis. We are making all out efforts to make Pakistan a hepatitis-free country. We are improving health services for people of Pakistan.”

WHO World Representative for Pakistan Dr Palitha Mahipala said the Punjab government is on right track towards controlling hepatitis. He appreciated Dr Yasmin Rashid for making tireless efforts despite facing illnesses.

Meanwhile, Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SHD), Sarah Aslam paid a surprise visit to corona vaccination centre Minar-e-Pakistan during rain to review arrangements made to deal with emergencies arising in monsoon. Sarah Aslam along with her administrative and technical team reviewed the vaccination process and registration procedure. She also sought feedback from the citizens present at various counters regarding the arrangements made at the centre. Moreover, as many as 311387 corona patients are recovered in the public sector hospitals being run under the control of Specialized and Primary & Secondary Healthcare departments, while 344 patients are recovered during the last 24 hours.