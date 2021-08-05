Police observe Youm-e-Shuhada

SUKKUR: The Sindh Police observed ‘Youm-e-Shuhada’ across the entire province, including Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Mirpurkhas, Sukkur, and Larkana and paid tributes to the police martyrs, who laid down their lives in the line of duty. DIG Police Sukkur Fida Hussain Mastoi, accompanied by other police officers of the district, laid a floral wreath and presented an honour guard at the Yadgar-e-Shuhada and offered Fateha. Following the event, the DIGP Sukkur and SSP Khairpur met with the families of martyrs and pledged to utilise all the resources for their welfare. He said the families of martyrs were like his own and it is incumbent upon the police force to look after them so they can carry on with their lives smoothly. Mastoi said the police are utilising all resources to eradicate internal enemies of the country along with maintaining law and order situation.