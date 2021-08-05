Lightning strikes kill 16 at BD wedding

Dhaka: Several lightning bolts hit a Bangladesh wedding party within a few seconds on Wednesday, killing 16 people and injuring the groom, officials said. The group had just left a boat at the riverside town of Shibganj to take shelter from the thunderstorm when the lightning struck, a government administrator for the town said. The bride was not with the wedding party, Sakib Al-Rabby told AFP, confirming 16 people died as several bolts struck within a few seconds of each other in the western district of Chapainawabganj.