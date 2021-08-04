No salary sans vaccination, railways staff told

According to a notification of the Ministry of Railways, Railways Secretary/Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani has issued instructions to the officers concerned regarding corona vaccination of railway employees and their families till August 31, otherwise, their salaries will be stopped from September 1, 2021. According to him, the chief executive officer of Pakistan Railways, chief medical officer and all divisional superintendents have been given the responsibility to set up corona vaccination centres at all major railway stations, including Peshawar, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Karachi and Rohri. From January 1, 2022, only the passengers under the age of 20 years would be allowed to travel without vaccination while other passengers will be required to show vaccination certificates while traveling.