Two portions of tunnel on Mohmand Dam connected

GHALLANAI: The Pakistan Water and Power Development Authority (Wapda) on Monday achieved yet another major milestone towards the completion of the river diversion system of the Mohmand Dam project as two portions of Diversion Tunnel 2 of the project were successfully connected.

The project management achieved this milestone during mining operation at the diversion system by breaking through two portions of Diversion Tunnel 2 - one from the access tunnel side while the other from the outlet portal.

Wapda Chairman Lt Gen (r) Muzammil Hussain, Mohmand Dam General Manager and Project Director Muhammad Javed Afridi, representatives of the consultants - Mohmand Dam Consulting Group - and the contractors - China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC) – witnessed the event.

Congratulating the project management, consultants and the contractors on the breakthrough of the two portions of the diversion tunnel, the Wapda chairman said that it was a good omen for the project to achieve this milestone on Mohmand Dam at a time when the whole world is adversely affected by the Covid-19.