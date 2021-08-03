IGP goes into quarantine

PESHAWAR: Inspector General of Police Moazzam Jah Ansari has quarantined himself after suffering from fever for the last couple of days. An official said the IGP met a number of people in the last few days including those at the funeral of the martyrs, visited Khyber district and attended other events where he might have contacted the coronavirus. He said the samples had been sent to a laboratory for investigation while the IGP had quarantined himself till the result of the tests were received.