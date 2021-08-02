Smart lockdown imposed in different localities of twin cities

Islamabad: The administrations of twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad have issued orders for smart lockdown in different sectors of Islamabad and areas in Rawalpindi to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Islamabad Cay Territory (ICT) administration has issued orders for certain restrictions and controlled movement in different sectors of Islamabad to prevent the spread of COVID-19 with effect from 12 midnight on August 01.

The decision has been taken In exercise of powers under the Epidemic Control Act, 1958 and on the Recommendations of District Health Office and on the basis of surveillance activities of the Surveillance Teams and Covid-19 test results from public and private laboratories and hospitals and in order to prevent the community spread of the COVID-19 virus in these areas.

The streets include Street No. 52, 53, 69 & 70, G-10/3, Street No. 46 & 53, F-11/3, Street No. 47, 48 & 49, G-13/2, Street. No. 1, 2 & 6, E-11/4, Street No. 32 & 33, I-10/2, Street No. 30, 32, 45 & 74, G-13/2, Street No. 91, 93, 96, 98, 99, 100, G-9/4, Street No. 56, 62, 66 and 67, G-9/4, Street No. St 91, 92, 95 and 109, I-8/4, Street No. 55 to 58, 61, 64, 65, 80 to 83, I-10/1, Street 19A, G-15/1.

All houses with positive cases are being quarantined. Police and administration will check them. Anyone not staying inside the house will be penalized. Meanwhile, Rawalpindi administration has also imposed a smart lockdown in seven hotspots of coronavirus on Sunday that will continue till August 06, 2021.

Deputy Commissioner (Rawalpindi) Aamir Aqiq issued the smart lockdown notification in seven localities of the city including Dhoke Khabba Street No 16, Street No 19 Arya Mohallah, Street No 16 New Gulzar-e-Quaid, Street No 3 New Lalazar 2, Wah Cantonment Taxila,

Street No 1 Bankers Colony Near Askari-14, Street No 5 KRL and Umar Block Phase-8, Rawalpindi. According to notification, it is submitted that after deliberations held jointly with medical teams, district police, and traders the following areas have been recommended for smart/temporary lockdown in general public interest.

The DC (Rawalpindi) told ‘The News’ that the smart lockdown will continue till August 6. He also said that all markets and shops will be closed down at 6:00 pm. “Last time, we got a good response of ‘smart lockdown’ and coronavirus cases came down in the areas where smart lockdown was imposed,” he said.

He has appealed to the people to cooperate with the district administration. He advised people to wear face masks to avoid coronavirus. He also warned of the imposition of smart lockdown in several areas of Rawalpindi in coming days.

The local administration with the help of police installed barricades and barbed wires in these localities. All business activities were closed in these localities. The local administration along with police is making announcements through loudspeakers insisting the public stay at homes otherwise strict action would be taken against them.

According to the local administration, police have taken charge of the areas to ensure the safety and security of the public. It said that all markets, private offices have been closed down in these areas. Violators will face strict legal action, the local administration warned.

All milk shops, meat, fish, and chicken shops in lockdown areas will remain open. The unnecessary movement has been banned while the government and private people could move with the permission of their departments.