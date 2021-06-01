Illegal mining banned in Charsadda

CHARSADDA: Deputy Commissioner imposed Section 144 and banned mining of precious mine and minerals for a month in the district.

According to Notification No. DC(CHD)AG4665-77, the district administration under Section 144 has banned mining of precious mines and minerals for a month in the district. Mining has been banned several mine and mineral reserves, including Manzooray, Khiyali, Dheri Zardad, Panra Jranda, Kanure, Subhan Khawar, Hajizai, Ziarat Chulghazai, Agra, Sardaryab, Shabara, Nissata Tapo, Subhan Khawar Block-B, Nawan Dhand, Munda Pul, Hat Canal, Camp Koroona and others.

The ban on mining was imposed after the provincial Irrigation and Tourism departments reservations about the soil erosion, damage to tourist spots and protection walls along the banks of Kabul River on which billions of rupees had been spent and others. The contractors, who had been awarded contracts for mining in the district recently, have decided to move court against the imposition of the ban. However, illegal mining of precious mines and minerals is allegedly in full swing despite the ban, causing huge losses to the provincial exchequer every year.