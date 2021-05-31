It’s a so-called PDM without PPP, ANP: Bokhari

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has declared the Pakistan Democratic Movement without the PPP and ANP as “so-called PDM”. “There was no decision of linking resignations with long march in any PDM meeting, and this announcement was taken by two like-minded parties which damaged the objectives of the PDM,” said the PPP Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari in a statement. Nayyar Bukhari said the PPP will not further talk in the PDM due to attitude of Maulana Fazlur Rehman and Maryam Nawaz Sharif.