Ghotki Police torture journalists

SUKKUR: The Mirpur Mathello Police have tortured journalists, who were allegedly reporting about the police’s private torture cells. Later, the journalists staged a sit-in in front of the SSP office, Ghotki.

Reports said the police allegedly tortured the journalists, identified as Latif Veesar, Barkat Mirani and Khalid Veesar from Mirpur Mathello, when they were trying to report the private torture cells operated by the Ghotki Police. The victims alleged that a police party tortured and left them at an abandoned place in injured condition.

Later, the injured journalists were shifted to DHQ Hospital Mirpur Mathello for medical assistance. Meanwhile, the journalists staged a sit-in in front of the SSP Ghotki office, in support of their colleagues against the police’s brutal torture. SSP Ghotki Umar Tufail negotiated with the protesters and arrested the policeman who allegedly tortured the journalists. He also suspended the SHO Khalid Memon. The journalists finally ended their protest after an assurance by SSP Ghotki to probe the incident.