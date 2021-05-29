AC manhandling: PML-N MPA terms case against him political victimisation

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MPA Mian Naveed Friday termed his arrest an act of political victimisation.
Speaking on a point of order on the Punjab Assembly floor, the PML-N MPA from Pakpattan, who was arrested on Wednesday, said despite reconciliation with the assistant commissioner, a false case was registered against him. Naveed was arrested outside the courtroom when his bail requested was dismissed in a case related to manhandling of an assistant commissioner. Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, while responding to the PML-N MPA, posed a question whether it was right to slap an official. He said violation of the law would not be tolerated at all.
Meanwhile, a debate on agriculture also came to end on Friday. Minster Agriculture Punjab Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, in the winding-up speech, said the government was considering increase in allocation of development budget for the agriculture sector by a hundred per cent in the upcoming budget.