AC manhandling: PML-N MPA terms case against him political victimisation

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) MPA Mian Naveed Friday termed his arrest an act of political victimisation.

Speaking on a point of order on the Punjab Assembly floor, the PML-N MPA from Pakpattan, who was arrested on Wednesday, said despite reconciliation with the assistant commissioner, a false case was registered against him. Naveed was arrested outside the courtroom when his bail requested was dismissed in a case related to manhandling of an assistant commissioner. Punjab Law Minister Raja Basharat, while responding to the PML-N MPA, posed a question whether it was right to slap an official. He said violation of the law would not be tolerated at all.

Meanwhile, a debate on agriculture also came to end on Friday. Minster Agriculture Punjab Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, in the winding-up speech, said the government was considering increase in allocation of development budget for the agriculture sector by a hundred per cent in the upcoming budget.