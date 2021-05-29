Anti-polio drive in Faisalabad from June 7

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: The next round of 5-day anti-polio drive will commence in Faisalabad
from June 7, 2021. A spokesman for the health department said on Friday that all necessary arrangements were being completed to administer vaccine drops to 1.326 million children up to the age of five years in the district by 3549 teams.