Sat May 29, 2021
May 29, 2021

Anti-polio drive in Faisalabad from June 7

A
APP
May 29, 2021

FAISALABAD: The next round of 5-day anti-polio drive will commence in Faisalabad

from June 7, 2021. A spokesman for the health department said on Friday that all necessary arrangements were being completed to administer vaccine drops to 1.326 million children up to the age of five years in the district by 3549 teams.

