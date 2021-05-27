CTD kills 4 suspected terrorists in Quetta

QUETTA: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) during an operation in Quetta district on Wednesday killed four suspected terrorists.

According to a spokesperson, four terrorists were killed in a crossfire with the CTD personnel in Agbarg area of Quetta. The spokesperson said that two terrorists sped away from the scene getting the benefit of the darkness. The spokesperson further said that the operation was completed and now the CTD personnel were searching the terrorists’ hideout.