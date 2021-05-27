close
Thu May 27, 2021
Our Correspondent
May 27, 2021

Wolves kill sheep, goats in Chitral valley

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
May 27, 2021

BOONI: Wolves have killed several sheep in villages in Yarkhun valley of Upper Chitral, creating fear among the dwellers of the region.

In the latest attack, the wolves killed 10 sheep in Dizg village on Wednesday.

Azmat Ali Shah, the owner of sheep, said two of the 10 sheep were found dead inside the pen while carcasses of the others were strewn along the stream outside his house.

He said there were no other animals in the pen except the 10 sheep that were all killed by the wolves.

The wolves have killed several sheep and goats in Khuzh, Chapali and other villages. The people of the region have asked the officials of the Wildlife Department to take note of the situation.

