IGP returns recovered items to owners

Islamabad:The Islamabad police recovered looted items worth Rs169.7 million from the criminal elements, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman said in a press conference.

He handed over the looted items included vehicles, gold ornaments, bikes, cash and other valuables to the owners during a ceremony held in CPO before the press conference. DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar, DIG HQ Kamran Aadil, SSP (Investigation) Atta ur Rehman, SSP HQ Naveed Atif, SSP (Opertions) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer, Zonal SPs and media personnel attended the ceremony.

The IGP appreciated the efforts of DIG (Operations) and his team in recovering the looted items and handed over valuables worth Rs169.7 million to their owners. He said that huge recovery in a very short period by the team of DIG (Operations) is really appreciable and hoped that such efforts would help curb crime and activities of anti-social elements.

The police chief said that 190 persons were held for their involvement in dacoity and snatching cases and police recovered cash worth Rs27.1 million, two vehicles and seven bikes from them. Twenty-seven criminal gangs were busted and 146 persons involved in burglaries were held besides recovery of cash Rs25.2 million from them.

He said that police also recovered 26 bikes worth Rs1.2 million after arrest of 137 persons. Another 15 vehicles and four bikes worth Rs38.2 million lifted from various districts of the country were also recovered and police heads of the concerned districts have been intimated about these recoveries.

Islamabad police, the IGP said, also arrested 102 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in murder and kidnapping cases registered while 129 court absconders were held. Four blind murder cases were also resolved during this period and eight alleged assassins were also arrested. Later, the IGP interacted with media and said that Capital Police have started campaign to enhance coordination with citizens and resolve their issues.