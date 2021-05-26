Man burnt in plaza fire

LAHORE:A man was killed and three others, including a woman, sustained burns in different fire-related incidents here on Tuesday.

A 50-year-old man died and two others received injuries when a fire broke out in a two-storey plaza in Malipura, Band Road. The victim identified as Muhammad Yousaf of Chichawatni. Firefighters recovered his body from basement. Circumstantial evidence implied that Muhammad Yousaf died of suffocation. The other two injured persons were admitted to hospital where their condition was said to be out of danger. Second floor of the plaza was used for thread and cloth work and the first floor for shoe making. Basement was rented to someone for moulding work. Cause of fire was unknown. However, rescuers suspected that a short circuit could have ignited the fire.

Meanwhile, a woman was injured when a fire broke out in a pharmacy on Abdali Chowk Santnagar. The injured woman identified as Arooj, daughter of Nazeer, was admitted to hospital. Yet in another incident, a fire broke out in City Tower Main Market due to a short circuit. Upon being informed, firefighters rushed to the spots and extinguished fire after hectic efforts.

SHOT DEAD: A 30-year-old woman was shot dead and two others were wounded in the limits of Factory Area police, following a dispute over installment of payment. Employees of an electronics installment company Waqar and Gulzar had an exchange of hot words with the victims over an installment billing dispute and later opened fire, as a result of which Rabia, her husband Shahbaz and brother-in-law Shahzad got injuries. The accused fled the scene. Injured Rabia, her husband and brother-in-law were rushed to hospital where she died. Police removed the body to morgue.

PO arrested: Defence A police arrested a proclaimed offender who was wanted by the police in eight fraud and bogus cheque cases for the last 13 years. The accused Imran alias Ashraf had been on the run for 13 years in bogus cheque and fraud cases registered in Mozang, Raiwind, Hanjarwal and Defence A police stations.

House reclaimed: Cantt Division police retrieved two kanal house worth millions of rupees of an overseas Pakistani citizen. The oversees Pakistani, Asadul Aziz, rented out his house in 2019 at Khuda Bakhash Colony, Lahore Cantt, which was illegally occupied by the tenants. The tenants did not pay the rent of the house to the owner for more than last one year and refused to vacate his house. He contacted the Anti-Qabza Mafia Cell established at Capital City Police Lahore Headquarters and lodged a written complaint against the illegal occupants.