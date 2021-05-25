Six more coronavirus patients die

MULTAN: Six more coronavirus patients died at Nishtar Hospital during the last 24 hours. Haji Ahmad Bux, 74, Muhammad Rafique, 75, Shaheena Bibi, 38, Allah Ditta, 77, and Nazeera Bibi, 60 of al of Multan and Shabir Hussain, 65, of Khanewal, had tested positive for coronavirus and were admitted to the hospital where they died during the treatment.

According to the statistics, 241 coronavirus suspected and confirmed patients are getting treatment at the hospital. In Multan division, 62 people had tested positive for coronavirus out of 1,685 people and 11,865 people were awaiting the reports.

In Multan district some 49 people had tested positive for the virus out of 1,579 people and 8,303 people are awaiting reports. In Khanewal district out of 70 people six had tested positive for the virus. In Lodhran district five people had tested positive for the virus out of 34 and reports of 1,817 people were being awaited. In Vehari district two people had tested positive for the virus.

Multan to get museum: The Punjab government Monday decided establishing a museum in Multan for the promotion of south Punjab culture and civilisation and tourism. In this regard the government has approved a Rs 80 million scheme and the divisional administration has allocated a piece of land measuring 10 kanal at Qila Qasim Bagh and the Punjab Tourism and Archeology Secretary Ehsan Butha met commissioner Javed Akhtar Mehmood for the purpose.

Talking to the Commissioner at his office, the Secretary Tourism and Archeology said the museum would surely help preserve and promote culture and traditions of the local area. He lauded the approval of the museum.

33 kite sellers arrested: Police Monday arrested 33 kite sellers and recovered kites and chemically-coated thread rolls from their possession during a crackdown on Monday. As per directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the police launched a crackdown against kite sellers and arrested 33 accused and recovered over 4,000 kites and thread rolls from them.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused. The CPO urged masses to cooperate with police by giving information about the criminals involved in kite selling and flying.

33 citizens fined for not wearing face masks: District administration Monday imposed a fine on 33 citizens for not wearing face masks during coronavirus-induced crackdown. In line with the special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ali Shahzad, officers of district administration launched a crackdown on violators of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The officers imposed Rs 23,500 fine on 33 citizens over violations of face masks instructions. The officers also sealed seven business points over violations while registered FIRs against four other violators. The district administration also imposed fine of Rs 274,000 on various other violators during the last 24 hours.

Commissioner hints to punish lethargic officials: Commissioner Multan Javed Akhtar Mahmood decided to punish officers, found negligent to resolve public issues within stipulated time period, especially registered with PM’s Citizen Portal.

Chairing a meeting to review redressal of complaints, at PM’s Citizen Portal, the commissioner said the PM’s Citizen Portal was a step towards concept of welfare state. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan, himself was taking keen interest on Portal. He said benefits of the government’s policies should reach the masses.

About action, the commissioner said action against officials would be taken under Punjab Employees Efficiency, Discipline and Accountability Act (PEEDA). Javed Akhtar also gave deadline of three days to different departments to resolve people’s complaints.