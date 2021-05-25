Sindh Police politicised, IGP should be removed: Haleem Adil Sheikh

SUKKUR: Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) vice-president and the leader of the opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, demanded to remove Inspector General of Police (IGP), Sindh, over the poor law and order situation, especially in Shikarpur district.

Following the incident of killing of three people, including two cops and a photojournalist by the Katcha dacoits, Haleem Adil Sheikh said prior to conducting police operations in Katcha area, the dacoits of the Pacca areas should also be eliminated. He said after the 18th Amendment, the law and order is a provincial issue, and although Rs753 billion have been spent for maintaining law and order situation in Sindh during the past 13 years, the result is zero. He said peace could only be restored in Sindh when the army and Rangers would be called to handle the issue.

While visiting the houses of the martyred cops in Shikarpur encounter, the PTI Sindh leader said the deceased were heroes of the nation as he offered condolences to the bereaved family. He said the Sindh government does not want to control the law and order situation and that was the reason, it limited the role of the Sindh Rangers to Karachi only. He said the influential people sitting in the power corridors have been supporting those dacoits. He said the Sindh Police were politicised and failed to deliver, so the IGP Sindh should be removed from his post.