Chief of Teghani clan arrested from his Karachi residence

SUKKUR: Following the Shikarpur incident, the police on Monday conducted a raid at Sardar Tegho Khan Teghani’s house in Karachi and arrested him with several others in a case of murder of three people, including two cops and a photojournalist in the Katcha area of Teghani in Shikarpur.

Reports said the Shikarpur Police confirmed the arrest of Sardar Tegho Khan Teghani, his two sons Khalid Khan, Mushtaq Teghani, two nephews Munawwar, Ghulam Muhammad and three others in a case of murder of three people, including two cops, Munawwar Jatoi and Abdul Khaliq, along with a photojournalist Haseeb Sheikh. SSP Shikarpur Captain (retd) Ameer Saud Magsi has confirmed the arrest of Sardar Tegho Khan Teghani, saying that an FIR No27/2021 has been registered at the Naparkot Police Station in Shikarpur under section 6/7ATA, 302, 407, 427, 109, 357, 148 and 149 PPC. He said the operation against the criminals in the Katcha area of Shikarpur would continue, as the police have recovered two abducted persons, identified as Inayatullah and Naqeebullah, residents of Waziristan, KP, while six criminals have also been killed and several others have been arrested on suspicion.