Incompetent corrupt provincial govt ruined Sindh: Gill

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Political Communications Dr Shahbaz Gill on Monday said the incompetent and corrupt provincial government has ruined the Sindh province.

In his reaction to a statement of Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, he said that instead of serving people, the job of the corrupt and incompetent Sindh ministers is to deliver money to the Bilawal House, said a press release. He said the stability and growth on the economic front and the performance of the federal government were an issue for the Parchi chairman of the PPP.

Gill highlighted the performance of the federal government and said a $20 billion current account deficit has been converted into $959 million surplus while the trade volume of the Pakistan Stock Exchange is also at a record 4-year high. The Pakistan Stock Exchange has become the best performer in Asia by crossing the benchmark of 47,000 points.

Similarly, he said the tax revenue has witnessed a 6 per cent increase and remittances of 24pc in the last seven months. He asked Bilawal to get out of the federal government phobia and have mercy on the people of Sindh. He said there are daily reports of deaths of children in Sindh due to diseases like hunger, AIDS and measles, but unfortunately the rulers of Sindh are in slumber and are not paying any heed to the issues of people and development of the province.