PHC confirms BBA of Abdul Latif Afridi

PESHAWAR: A single bench of the Peshawar High Court (PHC) on Monday confirmed the bail before arrest (BBA) application of Abdul Latif Afridi, President, Supreme Court Bar Association.

He was charged in the murder of an anti-terrorism court judge Aftab Afridi and three other members of the family who were shot dead on the Motorway near Swabi last month.Abdul Latif Afridi had moved the PHC for a BBA that was confirmed on Monday. Police have arrested other accused in the case nominated by the son of the deceased judge. The Supreme Court Bar Association had denied the involvement of its chief in the case.

Meanwhile, the PHC adjourned the hearing in a sedition case against Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader Retired Captain Mohammad Safdar for his comments during a press conference.Justice Lal Jan Khattak of the PHC asked the officials as to what action had been taken after the lodging of the first information report (FIR).

The lawyer told the court that the inquiry had been initiated after the FIR. The court directed the officials to complete the record till the next hearing and adjourned the case.