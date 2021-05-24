Policies like FATF aimed at nuclear disarmament of Pakistan: speakers

LAHORE: Noted scholars and leaders at an All Parties Conference called for a joint Muslim strategy and action against Israel to liberate the occupied Palestine and Baitul Maqdis have warning that the western policies like FATF are aimed to nuclear disarmament of Pakistan by targeting seminaries and Islamic teachings to weaken the spirit of jihad against enemies.

They urged upon the rulers of Muslim states to evolve an independent foreign policy, respond to the sentiments of their people regarding Israeli and Kashmiri aggression on occupied Muslim people, and chalk out a joint strategy to stop Israeli occupation and genocide of Palestinian Muslims.

The APC was held under the aegis of chief patron of JUI-F Maulana Ajmal Qadri at Jamia Islamia Sheranwala Gate on Sunday. It was also addressed by JI Naib Ameer Liaqat Baloch, JUI leader Mufti Ahmad Ali Sani, Maulana Asim Makhdoom, Hafiz Abdul Wadood Shahid, Hafiz Shoaibur Rehman Qasmi, Mufti Riaz Jamil, Allama Abbas Ghazi, Pir Muhammad Nasir, Hafiz Umair Abdul Hadi, Maulana Afzal Khan, Maulana Mujibur Rehman, Maulana Ghazanfar Rehman, Maulana Arif Dinpuri, Qari Ehsan Azeem Nafeesi, Maulana Usman Ramzan, Maulana Abdul Rehman Muavia, Maulana Sajjad Farooqi, Maulana Khalid Zubair Jalundhari, Maulana Azim Riaz and other leaders from different parties and organisations.

Maulana Ajmal Qadri warned that FATF and IMF clutches were aimed at weakening the spirit of jihad by targeting the seminaries, mosques and Islamic teachings so that the nuclear armed Pakistan could be prevented from waging jihad and denuded of nuclear assets.

Liaqat Baloch said British colonists grafted an illegitimate Zionist state in the heart of Muslim lands to control and divide the Muslim Ummah by capturing the first Qibla of Islam. He said entire Pakistani nation stood against the Israeli genocide of the unarmed Palestinians. He said Palestinians, Kashmiris and other occupied Muslims were suffering because of the divisions among the Muslim rulers. He said Muslim rulers should get united and get independent of British and American colonists.

Mufti Ahmad Ali Sani said complete pull out of US-led Nato army from Afghanistan was very important. He said modern wars were also fought on cultural and media fronts for which Muslims must counter the cultural and media invasion of the western immoral culture.

Hafiz Abdul Wadood Shahid said unity of Muslim states was the need of the hour to counter enemies of Islam. Maulana Asim Makhdoom and others demanded of the Muslim rulers to get out of the western pressure and evolve a courageous stance against Israel.