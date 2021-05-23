Siraj calls for Ummah unity for liberation of Palestine, Kashmir

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islami Ameer Sirajul Haq chaired a meeting of central leadership at Mansoora Saturday.

The meeting attended by JI Secretary General Ameerul Azeem, JI deputy ameers Liaqat Baloch, Rashid Naseem and others discussed the Palestine, Kashmir issues and current political situation of the country. The JI chief reiterated the call for Ummah unity which he said was the only roadmap to the liberation of Palestine and Kashmir from the illegal occupation of Israel and India.

He said Netanyahu and Modi were involved in genocide of Muslims and they should be tried as war criminals at the International Criminal Court (ICC). He said Pakistan had to lead the Muslim Ummah but unfortunately the ruling class destroyed country’s economy and other sectors. Sirajul Haq reviewed the arrangements of the Palestine March which is scheduled to be held at Karachi’s Shahrah-e-Faisal today (Sunday). This would be the second biggest event after Friday’s Labbaik Al-Quds marches staged on the appeal of the JI Ameer all over the country.