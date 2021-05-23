APWC calls for including workers’ input in budget

Lahore : The All Pakistan Workers Confederation (APWC) that represents organised workers of the industries, commerce, banks, government and semi-government enterprises, in an open letter, to Federal Minister for Finance and Economic Affairs Shaukat Tareen has appealed for inclusion of their proposals in the federal budget 2021-22. Foremost among them is adopting a policy of self-reliance.

A statement issued on Saturday by the APWC said, “IMF has projected that debt servicing is likely to cost Rs2.8 trillion alone in second half of the year.” It has called upon the finance minister to get reviewed the harsh conditions of IMF and allocate national wealth to tackle poverty, rising unemployment and irrational gap between the rich and poor.

It demanded pay raise for the workers employed in government, semi government and private sector by at least 30 per cent. It urged the minister to come up with a policy to check the ever-rising cost of living.

The APWC leaders have demanded allocation of more resources for generating cheap electricity and new water dams to meet the growing basic need of 220 million citizens and industries, agriculture and commerce and for raising export of Pakistani goods and industrial and agriculture products to overcome the export gap compared to the heavy import.

“The government may kindly approach parliament of European Union through diplomatic channel to review its recommendations for withdrawing the GSP Plus status for Pakistan goods in 27 European countries in the wider national interest,” the letter said.

They demanded that federal and provincial governments be directed to observe the labour laws for the welfare of the workers in accordance with ILO Convention No.81 by independent labour inspection machinery for raising productivity and saving the lives and health of the workers.”

“Give voice to the workers in the decision-making bodies by holding national tripartite conference in accordance with ILO Convention No.144 ratified by the government of Pakistan for raising productivity and maintenance of cordial industrial relations and promotion of the workers’ welfare,” the APWC pleaded in the letter.

The letter called to review the proposed privatisation of the national public utilities, gas, electricity distribution companies, National Bank and PIA and, instead, their productivity be improved by appointment of competent, professional and honest management and recognition of the contribution of the efficient workers.

There is a need to ensure safe and healthy working conditions to the workers to prevent tragic accidents and occupational diseases at workplace. The letter stressed on a vigorous campaign to control population growth rate as it poses serious challenges in the way to meeting the aspirations of the nation. The letter was signed by APWC General Secretary Khushid Ahmad.