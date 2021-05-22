MEPCO official caught red-handed

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: The Federal Investigation Agency has caught a MEPCO official red-handed while taking bribe for reducing an electricity bill.
It has been learnt that an FIA team comprising SHO Zahid Abbas, ASI Israr Ali and Constable Shah Muhammad conducted a successful raid under the supervision of Judicial Magistrate Arshad Hashmi.
The accused, Mazhar, presently posted at PakPartan-1 Sub-Division MEPCO, was taken into custody for accepting Rs 300,000 for reducing a tube-well connection bill from Rs 1.1 million to Rs 200,000.
A case under Section 161 M, 109 PPC r/w 5(2)47 Prevention of Corruption Act 1947 was registered against the accused.