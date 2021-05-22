FB encryption gives ‘free pass’ to suspects: MI5

London: Extremism on social media is as much a national security risk now as terrorism from Afghanistan or Syria, the head of UK domestic intelligence has warned as he slammed Facebook in particular.

"Self-initiated terrorists" -- UK authorities’ preferred term for "lone wolves" -- remain a bigger threat than plots on the scale of 9/11 or the "7/7" attacks of July 2005 on London, MI5 chief Ken McCallum told Times Radio in an interview aired on Friday.