Fri May 21, 2021
KI
Khalid Iqbal
May 21, 2021

Israeli attacks on innocent Palestinians denounced

National

Rawalpindi: In order to denounce Israel’s attacks on Palestinians in Gaza, traders and members of the civil society staged protest rallies at Raja Bazaar on Thursday. The rallies started from Bazaar Talwaran and after passing through Lal Haveli, Iqbal Road, Trunk Bazaar, Narnkari Bazaar culminated at Fawara Chowk in Raja Bazaar. The protesters demanded of the federal government to take up the issue with the international community to play its role in stopping inhuman violence in Palestine. –

