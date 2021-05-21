Pet lion attacks child

A minor boy was reportedly injured after being attacked by a â€˜petâ€™ lion in the Gulberg area of Karachi.

The incident took place within the limits of the Gulberg police station where the lionâ€™s owner allegedly brought his pet outside the residence for a walk. The incident came into notice after CCTV footage of the lion attacking the boy circulated on social media. In the video, the lion was seen jumping upon the minor boy and the owner and bystanders trying to pull it off from the child.

After the video went viral, police caught the owner who has been identified as Omar. However, they added that so far they had not received any report of the injury from any hospital and no complainant had approached them for the registration of a case. Further investigations are under way.