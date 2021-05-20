Israeli aggression puts ME peace at stake: Gilani

ISLAMABAD: Leader of the Opposition in the Senate Syed Yusuf Raza Gilani Wednesday said that the issue of Palestine was the oldest and most unresolved issue in the Middle East, which has caused massive destruction so far while the barbarities unleashed by Israel were in negation of any law.

“Due to this, the situation in the entire Middle East is tense. The situation in recent days is extremely deplorable as hundreds of innocent Palestinians, including women and children, have been killed and scores injured in Israeli shelling and violence,” he said.

Speaking at a webinar on Palestinian-Israeli issue organised by an NGO, he said that such aggression was reprehensible and now a peaceful solution to this problem had become imperative. He added that innocent civilians have been subjected to cruelty and barbarism in Al Aqsa Mosque.

“No law allows it and there is no precedent in history. Such atrocities have no place in any religion or belief,” he said and called Israeli barbarism totally against human rights. He called the violation the worst example of a violation of international law and said that the recent tensions had put the peace of the entire region at stake.

Gilani said that the recent wave of barbarism did not recognise the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people. He added that the non-implementation of UN resolutions and non-fulfillment of promises made to the Palestinians had further intensified the unrest and grief and anger caused by the continued failure of the international community.

He also mentioned the situation in Occupied Kashmir and said that war was not the solution to any problem. He said that Indian occupied forces had resorted to unprecedented oppression and aggression in occupied Kashmir. “The valley has been turned into an open prison in an attempt to stifle the voice of unarmed Kashmiris, but India has not succeeded in its ambitions despite all these tactics. Pakistan believes that the solution to the problem lies in meaningful dialogue,” he noted.