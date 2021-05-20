PTI senator’s brother held after clash

SUKKUR: The Larkana Police arrested Rehmatullah Abro, brother of PTI Senator Saifullah Abro, following a clash with the Sindh Highways Engineer Aftab Abro on the issue of awarding government tenders on Wednesday.

Rehmatullah Abro was arrested on the complaint of Engineer Aftab Abro. Meanwhile, Senator Saifullah Abro, while talking to the media, said he has taken up the issue with Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and decided to register an FIR against Adviser to Sindh CM Nisar Khuhro and others. He said on the directives of Khuhro, Engineer Aftab had attacked his brother. He said the PPP government in Sindh was minting millions of rupees by inviting fake tenders of the contruction work. He demanded an inquiry by the NAB and FIA.