56 arrested in Mardan swoop, weapons seized

MARDAN: Police arrested six proclaimed offenders and 50 other suspects during search operations in various parts of the district on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said that on the directives of District Police Officer Zahidullah Khan, the cops conducted search operations in the city and suburban areas of Mardan.

Besides the arrests, the police also recovered more than 3kg charas, 98 grams ice, one Kalakov, one shotgun, seven pistols, and bullets. Also, the cops took actions against six unregistered tenants as per the Tenants Act. Similarly, the cops booked 39 persons under section 107/151 and 17 persons under section 55/109.

Meanwhile, a raiding party arrested four alleged gamblers and recovered weapons and the money on bet in Lundkhwar area. The cops seized the gambling items, Rs35,000 stake money and pistols during the action.